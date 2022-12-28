Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 383.1% in December

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 383.1% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HBRIY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 9,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HBRIY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.79) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.15) to GBX 585 ($7.06) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

