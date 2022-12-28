Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54.
Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
