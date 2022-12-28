Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Snowflake comprises 2.0% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 26,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,678. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
