Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $845,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. CrowdStrike comprises 1.6% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -130.73 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.31 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

