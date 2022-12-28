Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Short Interest Update

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hempstract Stock Performance

Shares of HPST remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781. Hempstract has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

