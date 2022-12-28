Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Short Interest Update

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hempstract Stock Performance
Shares of HPST remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781. Hempstract has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Hempstract Company Profile
