Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 368,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

