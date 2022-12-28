Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $333,305,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,640. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

