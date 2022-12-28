Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. 90,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,020,940. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

