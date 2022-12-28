Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.93. 17,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

