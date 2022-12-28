Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. 27,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

