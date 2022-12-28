Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.45. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

