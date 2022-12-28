Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. 24,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.