Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 267,530 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,434. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.