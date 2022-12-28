Hermez Network Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $147.94 million and approximately $290,650.50 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00024305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00225470 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.04373652 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $300,282.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

