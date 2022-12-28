HEX (HEX) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $11.62 billion and approximately $8.86 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.57 or 0.05189901 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00494993 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,874.59 or 0.29329345 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
