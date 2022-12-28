High Arctic Energy Services Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

HWO traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.48. 11,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The company has a market cap of C$72.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.48. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

