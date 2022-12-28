Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $14.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 19,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,888. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.