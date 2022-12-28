Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $14.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 19,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,888. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,000.

