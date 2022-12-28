HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,499. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

