HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 215,360 Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 215,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonendo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth $303,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the second quarter worth $538,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonendo

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,168.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SONX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 350,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,805. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). Sonendo had a negative net margin of 152.37% and a negative return on equity of 90.21%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $6.90 to $6.35 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

