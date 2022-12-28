HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $126,510.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

