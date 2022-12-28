HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,406 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.90. 39,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,871. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

