Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in December

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,240.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

HCMLY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

