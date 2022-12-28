Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. The company has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

