Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $60.26 million and $20.44 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00007193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.1983104 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $18,903,925.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

