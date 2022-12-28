Horizon Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 351,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,671. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

