Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.54. 13,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

