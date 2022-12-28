Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 164,406 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26.

