Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,304,000 after buying an additional 376,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

