Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

