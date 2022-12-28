Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.