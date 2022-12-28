Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. 58,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

