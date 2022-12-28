HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $617.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.12) to GBX 585 ($7.06) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HSBC Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HSBC by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $10,465,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.