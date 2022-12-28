HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $617.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.12) to GBX 585 ($7.06) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
HSBC opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $38.61.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
