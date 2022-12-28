Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 726.7% in December

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 726.7% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.24.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading

