Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANP opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

