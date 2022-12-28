Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company.
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels
In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
