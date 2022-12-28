Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.