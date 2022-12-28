IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 2.8%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.00. 660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 454,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

