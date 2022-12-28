iExec RLC Price Hits $1.34 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00008044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $108.44 million and $25.62 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037539 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00225770 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.32889076 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $12,371,765.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

