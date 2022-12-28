iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Up 4.8%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.61. 50,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 20,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

iHuman Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.20.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

