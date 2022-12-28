IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
