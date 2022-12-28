IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get IMAX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 6.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.