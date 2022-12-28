iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Up 12.5%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 503,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 83,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

iMetal Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

