Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 11.6% Higher

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 59,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 30,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

