Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 15415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$236.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

