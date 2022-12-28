Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 926.8% from the November 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INQD remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

