Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Short Interest Up 1,466.7% in December

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinite Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFNT. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

Infinite Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Infinite Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

