Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Designs Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

