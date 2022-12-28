Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Innovative Designs Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
