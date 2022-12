Insider Buying: Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Acquires 765,000 Shares of Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson acquired 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,245.00 ($17,057.43).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Brian Johnson purchased 600,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($15,405.41).

On Thursday, December 8th, Brian Johnson acquired 250,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.84 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$959,000.00 ($647,972.97).

On Wednesday, November 9th, Brian Johnson bought 115,675 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$4,858.35 ($3,282.67).

On Friday, October 14th, Brian Johnson bought 175,913 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,795.65 ($5,943.01).

On Monday, October 17th, Brian Johnson purchased 13,894 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$694.70 ($469.39).

Antilles Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

Featured Stories

