Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 2,014 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,953.58 ($2,357.69).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,042 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960.32 ($2,365.82).
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,798 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,329.98).
Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.12 ($1.17). 15,830,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,845,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.59. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.74 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.80.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
