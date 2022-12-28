Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Acquires 3,650 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, December 20th, Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 4,442,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,640. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.