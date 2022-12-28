Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases 13,820 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,576.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,939,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,849.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Howard Dvorkin bought 16,692 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,022.80.

On Monday, December 12th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 34,704 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $34,704.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 8,211 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,211.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Howard Dvorkin acquired 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00.

FlexShopper stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered FlexShopper from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

