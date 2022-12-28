Insider Buying: Optima Technology Group Limited (ASX:OPA) Insider Purchases 318,605 Shares of Stock

Optima Technology Group Limited (ASX:OPA – Get Rating) insider Peter Tonagh bought 318,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,302.35 ($15,069.16).
Peter Tonagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Peter Tonagh purchased 681,395 shares of Optima Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$47,697.65 ($32,228.14).
