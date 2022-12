Insider Buying: Optima Technology Group Limited (ASX:OPA) Insider Purchases 318,605 Shares of Stock

Optima Technology Group Limited (ASX:OPA – Get Rating) insider Peter Tonagh bought 318,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,302.35 ($15,069.16).

On Friday, December 16th, Peter Tonagh purchased 681,395 shares of Optima Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$47,697.65 ($32,228.14).

Optima Technology Group Limited, a software technology company, provides automated and secure energy data management solutions focused on Net Zero reporting and bill management and procurement planning in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers collection module, a solution that eliminates manual data and creates a single collection point; extraction module, a tool for data presentation; and validation module, a solution for interrelated data.

